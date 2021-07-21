scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
JNVST 2021 dates for class 6 entrance test announced

Out of 2,41,7009 students who have registered, 47,320 candidates will be selected. The test will be conducted in 11,182 exam centres.

New Delhi |
July 21, 2021 11:56:37 am
The JNV Class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the class 6 entrance exam date for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 (JNVST) for the session 2021-2022. The JNVST 2021 will be held on August 11, 2021. Keeping in view all Covid-related health protocols, the test will be held across all states and UTs.

The JNVST exam was scheduled to be held on May 15, 2021 but was later postponed due to “administrative reasons”.

The JNV Class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The two-hour-long test has three sections – Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test. Students have to answer a total of 80 objective type questions that carry 100 marks.

