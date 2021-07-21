JNVST 2021 dates for class 6 entrance test announced

The JNV Class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. (File Photo)

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the class 6 entrance exam date for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 (JNVST) for the session 2021-2022. The JNVST 2021 will be held on August 11, 2021. Keeping in view all Covid-related health protocols, the test will be held across all states and UTs.

The JNVST exam was scheduled to be held on May 15, 2021 but was later postponed due to “administrative reasons”.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class-VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States & UTs will be conducted on 11th August, 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols. — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 20, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Out of 2,41,7009 students who have registered, 47,320 candidates will be selected. The test will be conducted in 11,182 exam centres.

The JNV Class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The two-hour-long test has three sections – Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test. Students have to answer a total of 80 objective type questions that carry 100 marks.

The JNV Class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The two-hour-long test has three sections – Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test. Students have to answer a total of 80 objective type questions that carry 100 marks.