Jawahar Navodaya Vidalaya exam 2019: Registration deadline for class 6 extended

JNVST 2019: Admission applications for enrollment in class 6 in the Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya were scheduled to conclude today, November 30, however, the last date to apply has been extended to December 15, 2018. The online registration process for Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya Test (JNVST) 2019 had begun from November 1, 2018 and will now close on December 15.

The entrance exam will be held on April 6, 2019. Selection to the class 6 will be based on the JNVST 2019. The admit cards for the exam will be released in March. Result for the exam will be announced in May 2019. The exam score will be valid for all the 626 Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya across the country.

JNVST 2019 registration process:

The application process includes two stages. Stage one requires online registration followed by submission of personal details. Personal details include uploading images. Scanned copy of the signature of the ward and parents along with an image of the candidate and relevant certificates.

JNVST 2019: How to register

Step 1- Visit the online website – navodya.gov.in

Step 2 – A pop-up box ‘admission in JNVs will open

Step 3 – Click on the link under ‘link for class VI JNVST-2019 registration’

Step 4 – A new window will open

Step 5 – Fill in user id and create a password (for those who have registered before)

Step 6 – Those who are registering for the first time click on the link in bold (note: click here for registration phase -I)

Step 7 – Fill in the required detail including the scanned copy of certificates.

Note: To complete both steps of application, one also has to verify their documents. Those who do not fulfil both the steps might be disqualified, according to the official release. For more details, interested people can visit the official website – navodya.govin.