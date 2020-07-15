JNV versus Kendriya Vidalayas: Who won the best CBSE school battle this year?

CBSE class 10 and 12 results: Govt schools take the lead. (PTI Photo) CBSE class 10 and 12 results: Govt schools take the lead. (PTI Photo)

For CBSE results, the fight is not between government and private schools, but between two schools that are both managed by the central government — Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) or Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). In the CBSE class 10 result 2020, released today, the KV schools have given a best-ever performance with almost all of their students securing a pass percentage of 99.23 per cent followed by JNVs at 98.66 per cent.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

In CBSE class 12 result 2020, it was the JNVs which recorded 98.70 per cent pass percentage and took over KVs with a slight margin. The overall pass percentage KVs registered this year is 98.62 per cent. Last year for class 12, KVs topped with a pass percentage of 98.54 per cent followed by JNVs at 96.62 per cent.

In CBSE class 10 results 2019, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) had shown the best performance with a pass percentage of 99 per cent. The Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) was then at 98.57 per cent.

Read | CBSE Class 10th result 2020: Pass percentage at record high of 91.46%, Trivandrum top performing district

This year, ironically, government-aided schools have also been among the least performers with over one-third of its students failing the class 12 board exams. Here is a look at the top performers in CBSE 12th result 2020, in terms of institutes remain –

KV – 99.23 per cent

JNV – 98.66 per cent

Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) – 93.67 per cent

Independent – 92.81 per cent

Government schools – 80.91 per cent

Govt-aided schools – 77.82 per cent

For CBSE 10th result 2020, Central Tibetan School Administration schools were in third place with 98.23 per cent pass percentage and government-run schools at 94.94 and govt-aided schools at 91.56 per cent. Independent schools or private schools had a pass percentage of 88.22 per cent, as per the data shared by the CBSE.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd