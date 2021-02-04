JNV to reopen for Classes 10, 12; online classes to continue for rest

For classes 10 and 12 too, only students who have content from parents will be allowed to attend classes who have consent from parents. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre/ Representational)

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are set to reopen physically in a phased manner starting with students of classes 10 and 12. The Ministry of Education has asked schools to “strictly follow” the directions of state administration. At first, classes will only reopen where the state government has allowed reopening schools.

For classes 10 and 12 too, only students who have consent from parents will be allowed to attend the classes. For students who are not allowed by parents or state authorities and those studying in classes other than 10th and 12th will continue studying online.

For the rest of the classes, “directions will be given shortly in respect of other classes based on the availability of accommodation and devices to students,” states the ministry.

Covid-19 protocols including sanitisation of the JNVs, arrangements for classes, and the stay of students in the hostel with social distancing and preparation of COVID management protocol to meet the emergency situations etc have been already taken care of by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, claims the ministry.

“On the basis of SOP of Ministry of Education, every school has also prepared its own SOP based on SOP of State Government and in consultation with District Administration for effective management of COVID situation by constituting task force. JNVs are well prepared to manage physical classes for the students for whom consent of the parent is available. In respect of other students, online classes will continue to avoid academic loss,” the official statement by the ministry read.

Being a residential school, wearing masks, maintaining social distance, frequent hand washing, and sanitisation will be mandatory.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were closed for summer vacation after the outburst of Covid-19 pandemic in March-2020 after completing the term-end examinations.

“Efforts were made to train the teachers on the development of e-content and management of online classes and online assessment. Online classes started in all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas from June 15. Online assessments are also being conducted periodically. Students without devices for online education have been provided with textbooks, learning materials like assignments, question bank etc, through special messenger/ parents/ post,” the ministry informed.