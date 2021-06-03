scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 03, 2021
Most read

JNV selection test 2021 for Class 6 postponed again

The official notification released by NVS states that the JNVST 2021 exam is again postponed in Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland due to some administrative reasons.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2021 11:46:17 am
rbse, rbse 12th result, rbse 12th result 2020, rajasthan board 12th arts result 2020, rbse arts result, rbse 12th arts result 2020, bser 12th arts result 2020, rajasthan board 12th result 2020, rajasthan board result 2020, rbse 12th result 2020 arts, bser 12th result 2020, rajresults.nic.in, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, www.rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in result, bser, bser 12th result 2020 arts, rbse arts result, rbse arts result 2020JNVST 2021 for class 6 is postponed in Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland. (Representational image)

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has again decided to postpone the entrance test for the admission of class 6 students for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for class 6 students was supposed to be held on June 19. It is now postponed until further notice.

Read | Class 12 evaluation criteria to be announced soon, students need not panic: CBSE Secretary

The official notification released by NVS states that the JNVST 2021 exam is again postponed in Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland due to some administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of the selection test. The notification can be read on the official website of NVS or click here

The JNV class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi, and regional languages of each state. The duration of the test is of two hours and is divided into three sections – Mental Ability, Airthematic Test, and Language Test. The test contains 80 objective-type questions or MCQs of 100 marks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 03: Latest News

Advertisement