JNV selection test 2021 for Class 6 postponed again

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has again decided to postpone the entrance test for the admission of class 6 students for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for class 6 students was supposed to be held on June 19. It is now postponed until further notice.

The official notification released by NVS states that the JNVST 2021 exam is again postponed in Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland due to some administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of the selection test. The notification can be read on the official website of NVS or click here

The JNV class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi, and regional languages of each state. The duration of the test is of two hours and is divided into three sections – Mental Ability, Airthematic Test, and Language Test. The test contains 80 objective-type questions or MCQs of 100 marks.