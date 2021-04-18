JNV Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance test to be rescheduled

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has decided to defer the entrance test for class 6 admissions in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. This is the second time that the entrance test has been rescheduled.

Initially, the examination was scheduled for April 10 which was been postponed to May 16. Now, the class 6 entrance examination was scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to June 19. The NVS will announce the new exams dates at least 15 days before the exam.

“Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on “16.05.2021” in all the states and UTs other than Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of the selection test,” NVS said in an official notice.

The NVS had earlier released the admit cards for class 6 entrance test. Except for Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, in all other UTs, the exam was to be conducted on May 16. In Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland the exam date was June 19.

The JNV Class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The two-hour long test has three sections – Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test. Students have to answer a total of 80 objective type questions that carry 100 marks.

Once the candidates qualify the entrance test, shortlisted candidates will have to produce all the relevant documents as required by the NVS. The students will be admitted to JNVs after document verification.

In the first phase of JNVST, over 30 lakh students had registered. The JNVST was conducted for admission in 48,000 seats. There are around 626 JNVs all over the country.