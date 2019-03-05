JNV entrance exam admit card released, exams on April 6

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has released the admit card for the Class 6 entrance examination. This year, around 31.10 lakh students have registered for the entrance examination. The entrance exam for admission in class 6 will be held on April 6, 2019.

The students who will appear in the entrance examination can download the admit card through the official website, nvshq.org.

The registration process for the entrance examination was concluded on November 30, 2018

JNV entrance exam 2019: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Instructions to download Admit Cards of JNVST 2019′

Step 3: Now click on the link to download the admit cars

Step 4: Select your state and enter your registration number

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The exam is held for admission into various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV). The languages in which the exam will be conducted included — English, Garo, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Sindhi (Arabic), Tamil, Telugu, Nepali, Oriya, Marathi, Assamese, Bodo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Mizo, Sindhi (Devnagari).

On the basis of the marks scored, the students will be shortlisted and their documents will be cross-checked. The results will be announced in the last week of May 2019. The result will be declared on the official website only.

Besides the good score, the validity of the documents also matters during the selection of the student. Over 20 lakh of students applied for JNVST last year and the number is increasing every year. India has around 626 JNV schools out of which all are functional.