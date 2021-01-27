JNV Class 9 selection test admit card released, steps to download

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the admit card for the selection test for admission to class 9 for the academic session 2021-22 at the official websites — navodaya.gov.in and nvsadmissionclassnine.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the programme can download it. It is mandatory to carry admit card to the exam hall for verification and identification purposes.

At present, there are 646 functional Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas spread over 27 states and eight UTs. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admission in these schools, based on merit. The test which was scheduled to be held on February 13 will now be conducted on February 24.

JNV class 9 selection test admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

The selection test will consist of questions from the subjects of mathematics, general science, English, and Hindi. The difficulty level of the test paper will be in class 8. The test will be of objective type with two-and-a-half hours duration without any break.

The result of the exam will be available at the NVS portal. Details of the marks obtained in the test will not be communicated to candidates via speed post or SMS. A list will also be displayed on the official website and school notice boards.