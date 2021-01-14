JNV Class 9 entrance test postponed, check revised dates

The test which was scheduled to be held on February 13 will now be conducted on February 24. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representational)

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) today postponed the exam date for the entrance test to admission to class 9. The test which was scheduled to be held on February 13 will now be conducted on February 24. Details of the marks obtained in the test will not be communicated to candidates via speed post or SMS. A list will also be displayed on the official website and school notice boards.

The exam will be held for two-and-a-half hours from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates with special needs will be given additional 30 minutes. To avail of the facility, students will have to produce certificates from the competent authority. The exam will be in pen-and-paper mode and candidates will have to mark OMR sheets during the exam. There will be 80 multiple-choice questions, together constituting of 100 marks.

The selection test will consist of questions from the subjects of mathematics, general science, English, and Hindi. The difficulty level of the test paper shall be of class 8. Those who are selected will have to appear for the document verification round.