JNV class 6 admissions begin, here’s all you need to know

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have invited applications for admission to class 6 through JNV selection test 2021. The application process has begun at the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Interested can submit an application till December 15. Through this exam, students will get admission to co-educational residential schools across India. JNVs are associated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The JNV selection test or JNVST for admission to class 6 in JNVs for the academic session 2021-22 will be held on April 10 at 11:30 am in one phase for all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV). The selection test will be of two-hour duration from 11:30 am to 01:30 pm and will have three sections with only objective type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks. A single test booklet comprising of all the three sections will be given to each candidate. Additional time of 30 minutes will be allowed for differently-abled students.

The medium of instruction in JNVs is the mother tongue or regional language up to class 8 and thereafter English for mathematics and science and Hindi for social science. The result of the JNV selection test 2021 is expected to be announced by June 2021.

At least 75 per cent of the seats in a district will be filled by candidates selected from rural areas of the district and the remaining seats will be filled from the urban areas of the district.

Education in JNVs are free, however, a sum of Rs 600 per month is collected from the students of classes 9 to 12 towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi. Even for these classes, students belonging to SC/ST categories, and all the girl students, and those from below poverty line (BPL) families are exempted from paying the fee.

