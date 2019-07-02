JNV class 6 admissions 2020 open: Check how to apply, documents needed, eligibility, test pattern

JNV admissions 2020: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has invited applications for admissions to class 6. Interested applicants can apply at the official website, nvsadmissionsclassix.in. To be eligible for the admission, candidates will have to appear for Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST).

The last date to submit the application form is September 15, 2019. The entrance exam will be conducted in two phases, one on January 11, 2020 at 11:30 am and on April 11, 2020 at the same time.

JNV admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nvsadmissionsclassix.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘click here for registration – phase I’

Step 3: Fill form, upload images

Step 4: Make payment

Step 5: Submit, take a print out of the form

JNV admissions 2020: Eligibility

Candidates from the concerned district where the respective JNV is situated can apply. The student should be born before May 1 2007 and after April 30, 2011 (both dates inclusive).

JNV admissions 2020: Documents needed

— Proof for date of birth.

— Proofs for eligibility as per the conditions of NVS

— For candidates seeking admission under rural quota, certificate prooving child had studied in an institution/school located in a rural area

— Residence certificate in prescribed proforma in case of NIOS study only

— Any other documents required

JNV admissions 2020: Exam pattern

The selection test will be of two-hour duration and will have three sections. There will be 80 multiple-choice questions, together constituting of 100 marks.

While education in the schools is free including board and lodging, uniform and textbooks, a sum of Rs 600 per month is collected from students of classes 9 to 12. The schools are affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). There are a total of 661 JNVs across 28 states and seven Union Territories (UTs), out of which 636 are functioning.