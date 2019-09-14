JNV class 6 admissions 2020 application deadline extended

JNV class 6 admissions 2020: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) extended the last date to apply for admission to class 6 in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV). Earlier the applications were to be closed on September 15 which now will be ending on September 30, as per the latest notification by the NVS.

Advertising

Interested candidates can apply at the official website navodaya.gov.in. Those who have registered on or before September 30 will have to submit details of phase II up to October 3, 2019.

In video| CBSE board exams fee hike row

JNV admissions 2020: Documents needed

— Proof for date of birth.

— Proofs for eligibility as per the conditions of NVS

— For candidates seeking admission under rural quota, certificate prooving child had studied in an institution/school located in a rural area

— Residence certificate in prescribed proforma in case of NIOS study only

— Any other documents required

JNV admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nvsadmissionsclassix.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘click here for registration – phase I’

Step 3: Fill form, upload images

Step 4: Make payment

Step 5: Submit, take a print out of the form

The Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) is scheduled to be held from January 11 to April 11 in two phases. It will be of two-hour duration and will have three sections. There will be 80 multiple-choice questions, together constituting of 100 marks.