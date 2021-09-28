JNV Class 6, 9 result 2021: Provisional list released, check here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result for the Jawahar Navodyala Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admission to classes 6 and 11. The provisional select lists are now available at navodaya.gov.in. The result link for class 6 and the provisional select list of candidates for class 11 are now active on the official website.

The candidates who had appeared for the entrance test for admission to class 6 can check result by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Admission in class 11 will be made on the basis of the performance of students in class 10 board examinations (CBSE/ state board/ other recognised board), stated the official notice by NVS.

Steps to download the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in or click here

Step 2: Click on “Click here to view a provisional select list of candidates for class 11 lateral entry admission 2021.”

Step 3: The list will appear on the screen. Check and download.

JNV Result 2021 Class 6 entrance exam was conducted on August 11, 2021. NVS would also release a list of cut-offs for various categories and these cut-offs will be the minimum marks needed for candidates to be eligible for admissions to JNV Class 6.

Last year, over 30 lakh students appeared in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) class 6 selection test that was conducted on January 12, 2020. Of the total 30,46,506 candidates who had appeared in the entrance exam, 46.19 per cent were female students.