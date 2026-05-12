JNV Class 11 Admissions 2026: Lateral entry selection test result out at navodaya.gov.in 

JNV Class 11 Admissions 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the results for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for lateral entry admission to Class 11. Candidates who appeared for the LEST entrance examinations can check their results on the NVS’s dedicated official website, navodaya.gov.in.

The exams this year were conducted on February 7 for both Class 11. NVS declared the Class 6 JNVST result on March 19, 2026, which can also be checked at the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Students seeking entry into Class 11 through the lateral entry selection test had to appear for a written examination followed by document verification. The merit list has been prepared solely based on marks obtained in the written test.

JNV Class 11 Admissions 2026: How to check the LEST results

Step 1: Visit the official site navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 11 LEST results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can screenshot or save it for future reference.

The JNV LEST 2026 scorecard includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, father’s name, date of birth, along with the state, district, and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) where admission is offered.

Candidates who have been shortlisted must report to their allotted JNV to complete admission formalities. This involves submitting the required documents and paying the prescribed admission fee to secure their seat.

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Upon seeking final admission, all candidates who have been provisionally selected must present the original, relevant certificates as specified by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The full list of documents to be submitted can be found in the Prospectus cum Notification released by NVS. Candidates are advised to apply for TC from the parent school, only after the verification of documents and confirmation of admission by the respective JNV.

The declaration of JNVST results marks a step for students aspiring to secure a seat in the residential school system, which is known for providing quality education primarily to talented children from rural areas. The establishment of these residential schools, known as Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, was envisioned by the National Policy on Education-1986. At present, 654 Vidyalayas are functional in 27 States and 08 Union Territories.