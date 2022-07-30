scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

JNV Admissions 2022: Registration process begins for Class 11 admissions

For selection, a district-wise merit list will be prepared and students will be chosen to fill the available seats. After selecting students against the vacant seats in the JNV of the district, a common merit list will be prepared at the state level.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 30, 2022 4:24:18 pm
saninik school admission, sainik school. army school, school admission, sainik school admission form, aissee.nta.nic.in, education newsCandidates can apply online at the official website - navodaya.gov.in (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre/ Representational)

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has start the application process for admission to class 11 against vacant seats in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV). Students seeking admission to science, commerce, vocational and humanities streams. Candidates can apply online at the official website – navodaya.gov.in

Candidates who qualified class 10 in the academic year 2021-22 in government or government recognized schools are eligible to apply. A candidate should be born between June 1, 2005, to May 31, 2007 for seeking admission to class 11. 

Read |Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

“Admission against available vacant seats in Class 11 on the basis of marks secured by students in Class 10 board exam during academic session 2021-22, subject to admission criteria of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti”, an official statement on the website reads. 

For selection, a district-wise merit list will be prepared and students will be chosen to fill the available seats. After selecting students against the vacant seats in the JNV of the district, a common merit list will be prepared at the state level.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
CWG 2022 Day 2: Follow LIVE updates here

CWG 2022 Day 2: Follow LIVE updates here

After Guv’s ‘If Gujaratis are removed…’ remark, Uddhav hits back: ‘He divided Hindus’

After Guv’s ‘If Gujaratis are removed…’ remark, Uddhav hits back: ‘He divided Hindus’

Monkeypox: India's first patient from Kerala set to be discharged

Monkeypox: India's first patient from Kerala set to be discharged

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement