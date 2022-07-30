JNV Admissions 2022: Registration process begins for Class 11 admissions

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has start the application process for admission to class 11 against vacant seats in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV). Students seeking admission to science, commerce, vocational and humanities streams. Candidates can apply online at the official website – navodaya.gov.in

Candidates who qualified class 10 in the academic year 2021-22 in government or government recognized schools are eligible to apply. A candidate should be born between June 1, 2005, to May 31, 2007 for seeking admission to class 11.

“Admission against available vacant seats in Class 11 on the basis of marks secured by students in Class 10 board exam during academic session 2021-22, subject to admission criteria of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti”, an official statement on the website reads.

For selection, a district-wise merit list will be prepared and students will be chosen to fill the available seats. After selecting students against the vacant seats in the JNV of the district, a common merit list will be prepared at the state level.