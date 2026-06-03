JNTUH Results 2026 Out for Odd, Even Semesters. Steps to check at results3.jntuh.ac.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the JNTUH Results 2026 for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students who appeared for the examinations can access their results through the official websites, jntuhresults.in and jntuh.ac.in, using their hall ticket number and date of birth.
The results have been announced for a range of programmes, including BTech, BPharmacy, MTech, MPharmacy, MBA and PhD courses. Alongside the results, the university has also opened the application window for recounting and revaluation of answer scripts.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their JNTUH scorecard:
Visit the official website at results.jntuh.ac.in.
Click on the “View Results” option available on the homepage.
Navigate to the examination results section.
Select the relevant examination from the list.
Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth in the required fields.
Click on the “View” button.
Check the result displayed on the screen and download the scorecard for future reference.
Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or recounting within the prescribed deadlines. The last date to submit applications for MTech, MCA, MPharmacy and PhD programmes is June 3, while BPharmacy students can apply until June 6. The university has also notified that the revaluation and recounting facility for various UG and PG examinations will remain available until June 9.