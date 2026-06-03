JNTUH Results 2026 Out for Odd, Even Semesters. Steps to check at results3.jntuh.ac.in

JNTUH Results 2026 Out at results3.jntuh.ac.in:8080 (Image via official website)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the JNTUH Results 2026 for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students who appeared for the examinations can access their results through the official websites, jntuhresults.in and jntuh.ac.in, using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

The results have been announced for a range of programmes, including BTech, BPharmacy, MTech, MPharmacy, MBA and PhD courses. Alongside the results, the university has also opened the application window for recounting and revaluation of answer scripts.

JNTUH Result 2026: How to check scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to download their JNTUH scorecard:

Visit the official website at results.jntuh.ac.in.