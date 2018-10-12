Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

JNUSU writes to dean on poor hostel facilities

The students of the School of Engineering have already been complaining of inadequate infrastructure — with their classes being run from the Convention Centre — and lack of engineering books in the library.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: October 12, 2018 2:38:24 am
JNUTA, Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU academic council, Conduct of Central Services Rules DoS Umesh Kadam did not respond to calls and texts.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has written to the Dean of Students to look into the matter of “appalling hostel and mess condition” of engineering students.  The students of the School of Engineering have already been complaining of inadequate infrastructure — with their classes being run from the Convention Centre — and lack of engineering books in the library.

“This is to bring to your notice the extremely appaling situation in which engineering students are residing in Damodar Hostel of JNU. It must be noted that students have paid a sum of Rs 26,000 as hostel fee, mess advance and mess security for a semester… (Yet) students are forced to reside in extremely dismaying conditions,” wrote JNUSU secretary Aejaz Ahmad Rather.

DoS Umesh Kadam did not respond to calls and texts.

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Watch Now
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Buzzing Now
Advertisement