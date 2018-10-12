JNUSU writes to dean on poor hostel facilities

DoS Umesh Kadam did not respond to calls and texts. DoS Umesh Kadam did not respond to calls and texts.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has written to the Dean of Students to look into the matter of “appalling hostel and mess condition” of engineering students. The students of the School of Engineering have already been complaining of inadequate infrastructure — with their classes being run from the Convention Centre — and lack of engineering books in the library.

“This is to bring to your notice the extremely appaling situation in which engineering students are residing in Damodar Hostel of JNU. It must be noted that students have paid a sum of Rs 26,000 as hostel fee, mess advance and mess security for a semester… (Yet) students are forced to reside in extremely dismaying conditions,” wrote JNUSU secretary Aejaz Ahmad Rather.

DoS Umesh Kadam did not respond to calls and texts.

