JNUSU says hunger strike taking health toll

As of Saturday, four people had to call off their hunger strike. JNUSU said former joint secretary Shubhanshu Singh was diagnosed with jaundice due to elevated bilirubin levels

Two other students, Aishe Ghosh and Kriti Roy, had to be taken to the hospital due to low BP, low sugar levels and irregular heartbeat, the JNUSU claimed. (File Photo)

The tussle between Jawaharlal Nehru University students and the administration over the online entrance examination shows no signs of ebbing, with the indefinite hunger strike started by the JNU Students’ Union entering its sixth day, amid claims that some students are suffering from jaundice and hepatitis B.

Students are protesting the online mode of entrance examination, which they say is “exclusionary”; “arbitrary decision of delinking MPhil and PhD”; and “scrapping of BA second-year lateral entry” through which students from outside JNU could take admission in the second year.

As of Saturday, four people had to call off their hunger strike. JNUSU said former joint secretary Shubhanshu Singh was diagnosed with jaundice due to elevated bilirubin levels; and Akhilesh Kumar, an MPhil student, had to call off the strike after being diagnosed with hepatitis B.

Two other students, Aishe Ghosh and Kriti Roy, had to be taken to the hospital due to low BP, low sugar levels and irregular heartbeat, the JNUSU claimed.

“The administration has been insensitive towards us and has not called us for talks even once,” claimed Singh.
JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar did not respond to queries by The Indian Express.

