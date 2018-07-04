JNUSU members fined by Delhi High Court over administrative block protests

Delhi High Court said JNUSU violated its orders. (Archive) Delhi High Court said JNUSU violated its orders. (Archive)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday held office bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) guilty of “wilful violation” of its orders to not hold protests within 100 metres of the varsity’s administrative block. Justice V Kameswar Rao, however, let off JNUSU president Geeta Kumari and three office bearers with a fine of Rs 2,000 each on the ground that they are students pursuing higher studies, and are on the threshold of their careers. It directed that the fine be deposited within two weeks with the Registrar General of the High Court.

The judge noted that JNUSU attempted to justify their conduct and have not expressed any “regret/remorse” for violating the August 9, 2017 order, prohibiting students from protesting within 100 metres of the admin block. The order had directed that if its order was not complied with, JNU would be at liberty to request police for assistance to maintain law and order on campus. It also recorded that police authorities shall act only on evidence of obstruction to ingress/egress to the administrative building, being provided by authorities, which may be in the form of CCTV footage.

Justice Rao observed, “…the respondents (student union members) are pursuing postgraduate studies. They are educated persons, surely knowing the purport or intent of the order passed by this court on August 9, 2017, which is clear and explicit.”

Soon after the verdict, JNUSU, in a press statement, said, “We will be exploring our remedies against the order as our resolve to fight the authoritarian administration and the fascist regime will not be deterred at any cost”. The union had denied the allegations and said that they believe in the Rule of Law.

