JNUSU head gets notice for calling Vice Chancellor names

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Students’ Union (JNUSU) president N Sai Balaji has been slapped with a notice from the Chief Proctor’s Office for using “derogatory language” against Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar during a speech in October.

“A complaint dated November 5 against you has been forwarded to the Chief Proctor’s Office from Chief Security Office (CSO)… It has been alleged that you used derogatory language against the V-C during your speech in front of the Convention Centre, while the 147th Academic Council meeting was going on inside on October 5, around 2.30 pm,” read the notice.

“You are directed to appear before the Proctor on December 13… to explain your position… You may bring any evidence in support of your defence,” it further said.

The complaint by the CSO said around 40-50 students had raised slogans against the V-C, RSS, the Centre and ABVP outside the AC meeting.

“Balaji delivered a speech during the protest, blaming the administration for not being transparent in its functioning…,” said the CSO report.

Responding to the notice, Balaji stuck to his line on the V-C. He said the V-C was “unable to disclose details of sources of funding”. “The V-C had unilaterally imposed online entrance examinations. Till date, he hasn’t declared the name of the vendor or the price of tender…,” he said.

JNU Chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar Sharma did not respond to calls and texts.