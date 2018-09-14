Why limit debates only to polls: Delhi High Court

The court had stayed JNU’s decision to cancel the candidature of Vikas Yadav, the NSUI nominee for the post of president in the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU). (Express file photo) The court had stayed JNU’s decision to cancel the candidature of Vikas Yadav, the NSUI nominee for the post of president in the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU). (Express file photo)

The Delhi High Court has held that pre-poll debates need not be limited to student body elections in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and that it should be taken beyond that.

Justice Siddharth Mridul said this to Congress leader and senior advocate Salman Khurshid while hearing a JNU student’s plea, challenging the cancellation of his candidature for the post of president in the upcoming students’ union elections.

“Why should debates be limited to JNU elections only? You should take it beyond,” the HC suggested to the Congress leader.

The High Court’s suggestion came after it was told of a pre-poll debate, scheduled to be held on September 12 prior to the JNU election on September 14.

The plea said that “Yadav’s candidature was cancelled allegedly for non-payment of the Rs 20,000 fine imposed on him for selling pakodas inside the campus in protest…”

