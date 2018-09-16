JNUSU election results: United Left Alliance sweeps polls, wins all top posts

The counting process, which began on Friday, was marred with allegations of rigging and had to be stopped for over 14 hours on Saturday. (file photo) The counting process, which began on Friday, was marred with allegations of rigging and had to be stopped for over 14 hours on Saturday. (file photo)

The United Left Alliance swept the JNU students polls’, winning the post of president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary. N Sai Balaji has been elected as President after winning with a margin of over 1,000 votes, and Sarika Chaudhary won the post of Vice President with a higher margin of over 1500 votes. And Aejaz Ahmed Rather is the new General Secretary and Amutha Jayadeep is Joint Secretary.

The counting process, which began on Friday, was marred with allegations of rigging and had to be stopped for over 14 hours on Saturday. The ABVP had alleged that the Election Committee was attempting to rig the polls.

Leaders of the RSS affiliated student organisation stormed the counting centre around 3 am Saturday and allegedly tried to snatch ballot papers, and “intimidated” the EC, accusing them of starting counting without the presence of their polling agent. They remained inside the building until 5.30 pm.

“The counting process, which had began yesterday (September 14) at 10 pm has been suspended due to forcibly entering into the counting venue and attempt to snatch away sealed ballot boxes as well as ballot papers from our counting centres. This was in addition to intimidation and violence on our EC, including on our female members led by a Presidential and a Joint Secretary candidate,” EC chairperson Himanshu Kulshrestha said in the morning. Around 6.10 pm, the EC made an announcement over the loudspeaker that counting would “resume in 20 minutes”.

The elections saw the highest voter turnout in recent years, with nearly 68% students coming out to exercise their mandate. In comparison to last year, there has been a jump of nearly 10 per cent in voting.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd