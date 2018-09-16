JNUSU election results: Early trends suggest left unity surge

In SSS and School of International Studies (SIS), 350 votes had been counted out of 1,325 and 879 respectively. In SSS and School of International Studies (SIS), 350 votes had been counted out of 1,325 and 879 respectively.

As counting restarted Saturday evening, initial trends suggested a lead for the Left Unity panel for the post of councillor in the three biggest schools. Counting for the central panel was yet to begin till late night.

In the two biggest schools — the School of Languages, Literature and Culture Studies and the School of Social Sciences (SSS) — the Left Unity panel was leading on all five councillor positions. In the School of International Studies, it led on four of five positions, with one seeing a lead by NSUI.

In SSS and School of International Studies (SIS), 350 votes had been counted out of 1,325 and 879 respectively; and in SL, 300 out of 1,764 had been counted. In SIS, Aishe Ghosh (181), Karabee Kakati (156), Srijani Bhaswa (125), V Syamkumar (118), and K Vishnu Prasad (107) were leading. Prasad is from NSUI. In SSS, the candidate with the highest lead was by Saket Moon (208) from DSF, and in SL it was Asif Idrees (178) from AISA.

Counting of votes will most likely go on till Sunday night, when the final results will be announced. Four Left organisations have come together to fight the elections. The ABVP is their main opposition, but they are also facing a fight from BAPSA and NSUI.

