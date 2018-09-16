Second night of tension in JNU, counting delayed, police at gate

Students and party supporters in JNU as counting of votes continue. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Students and party supporters in JNU as counting of votes continue. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

At the end of a day marked by allegations of rigging in the JNU students’ polls, which led to the counting of votes being stalled for over 14 hours, the campus remained on the boil till late in the night, with the area DCP, three ACPs, five inspectors and two companies of the CRPF being stationed at the gate.

Earlier in the day, the ABVP had alleged that the Election Committee was attempting to “rig” the polls. Late at night, messages started doing the rounds that a student outfit had rounded up its activists from Delhi University and was heading to JNU with “lathis and weapons”. Police, however, asked the public to “resist rumours”.

There were more WhatsApp messages, asking JNU students to gather outside different Schools on the campus to ward off any possible violence. Former JNUSU general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty alleged she and three others were beaten up by unidentified men, after they went to file a police complaint at Vasant Kunj North police station. She had gone to file a complaint over a clash between the SFI and ABVP earlier in the day.

Around 11.30 pm, a PCR van entered the campus after a call was reportedly made by a security guard saying a Scorpio car with the name of an ABVP candidate had entered the campus and forcibly picked up a student. However, ABVP’s Saurabh Sharma denied the charge. “This is absolutely baseless. Nothing like this has happened. We haven’t mobilised anyone. This is typical Left rumour mongering,” he said. DCP (southweast) Devendra Arya, meanwhile, said, “Counting (of votes) is continuing. We are available at all gates. There is no issue.”

