JNUSU demands inquiry into ‘irregularities’ in entrance exam, claims questions taken from substandard websites

On Tuesday, it had claimed that the questions in the entrance exam for the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning (CESP), MA programme, were taken from substandard websites. The JNU has introduced online entrance examinations for various courses from this year and the union has been opposing it.

Advertising

A lot of questions were found to have been copied from various websites and UGC-NET papers, it alleged.

Many questions were vague, often phrased poorly and some had more than one correct answer out of the given options, the student’s union claimed.

“The Linguistics MA and MPhil papers were plagiarised and copied massively from various sources. The linguistics questions have been found to be copied verbatim or nearly verbatim from R Gupta’s Popular Master Guide UGC-NET Linguistics Paper II and III 2015 edition.

Advertising

Earlier, a student had written to the vice-chancellor of the varsity and claimed that the exam papers of BA first year cluster one of Russian, Spanish, French and German held on May 28 were found to be circulating on WhatsApp.

The JNUSU claimed that students who appeared for political science paper noticed that the question paper was almost similar to one of the practice papers available on a prominent website.

The students’ union also claimed students had to face difficulties at all stages of the entrance examination process right from the application until the online test.

“Wide-scale errors in the answer key provided by the NTA have been reported by students. Rather than correcting these flaws, NTA through a public notice on June 6, sought challenges to the answer key with a processing fee of Rs 1000,” they claimed.

Candidates were given mere 48 hours to challenge the answer key and they were required to pay Rs 1000 for each question challenged.

The JNUSU demanded an immediate judicial probe into the matter. It said NTA should immediately release a revised answer key for question papers of all courses and programmes.