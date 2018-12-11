JNUSU claims Dean is not clearing poll bills

The JNU Students’ Union has written to the V-C against Dean of Students Umesh Kadam, arguing that he was not clearing their election expenditure bills deliberately in order to avoid giving official recognition to the new union elected in September.

They claimed that the bills had been stalled, citing lack of funds.

“By stopping clearing bills of JNU EC; not transferring JNUSU account and union fee collected from students to JNUSU office bearers; and not issuing JNUSU official letter pad and stamp, JNU admin seems like (it is) punishing the new union… We urge you to take immediate steps to stop the harassment,” said all four office-bearers in their letter dated December 10. Kadam did not respond to calls and texts seeking a comment.