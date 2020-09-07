JNU’s convocation goes virtual this year

This year’s convocation is to be the university’s fourth convocation – a ceremony that had been revived in 2018. Representational image/ file

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has decided to hold a virtual convocation in November, deeming it not possible to conduct a physical convocation this year. This year’s convocation is to be the university’s fourth convocation – a ceremony that had been revived in 2018 after the first convocation had been held in 1972.

The executive council of the university, however, decided against a physical convocation in view of the pandemic and the administration has said that a notification inviting students for the virtual ceremony will soon be issued.

“It [convocation] is all about celebrating the scholarly achievement of a student after years of hard work by the University, family members and friends. I have no doubt that the convocation enhances the sense of belonging of students to their alma mater. Therefore in spite of the COVID-19pandemic, we have decided to hold the convocation and make it a memorable event for our students,” said JNU vice-chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar.

