JNUEE, IGNOU: HRD extends application submission date, check list of exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application submission deadline of ICAR, JNU entrance exam, NCHM JEE 2020 and other examinations following the directions of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD). The application submission will close on May 15, while Ayush (AIAPGET) 2020 entrance test has postponed to June 5, 2020.

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal directed the exam conducting agency to extend the dates of the entrance examinations taking cognisance of the situations lead to coronavirus pandemic.

“Keeping in mind the current #COVID19 crisis, I have asked @DG_NTA to further extend/revise the dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various examinations- NCHM JEE2020, IGNOU Admission Test-2020 for Ph.D. & OPENMAT(MBA), ICAR-2020, JNUEE-2020, AIAPGET-2020,” Nishank tweeted.

The application submission deadline of the examinations was earlier scheduled to close on April 30, from their scheduled March 31, 2020. The candidates can apply through the website- nta.ac.in.

