JNUEE admissions 2019: NTA to conduct exam, applications to release today

JNU admissions 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA), for the first time, will conduct the online entrance test for admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The e-prospectus and other details will be uploaded on the official website – jnu.ac.in on March 15 (Friday).

Advertising

The admission will be held for 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses. The last date to submit the application form is April 14 and the JNUEE will be held on May 27 to May 30. The admit cards will be available for download on April 22 and the MPhil and PhD result will be released tentatively on June 10.

The format for the JNUEE 2019 will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) through a computer-based test. The JNUEE will be conducted in 127 cities across India. In previous years, the test has been conducted in around 51 cities.

Candidates can secure admission in the below-mentioned schools on the basis of their performance in JNUEE:

School of International Studies (SIS)

School of Life Sciences (SLS)

School of Environmental Sciences (SES)

School of Social Sciences (SSS)

School of Physical Sciences (SPS)

School of Computer & Systems Sciences (SC&SS)

School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies (SL)

School of Computational and Integrative Sciences (SC&IS)

School of Arts & Aesthetics (SAA)

School of Biotechnology (SBT)

Centre for Sanskrit Studies (CSS)

Centre for Molecular Medicine (CMM)

Centre for the Study of Law & Governance (CLG)

Centre for Nano Sciences (CNS

The NTA will give aspirants access to test practice centres where they will be able to familiarise themselves with the computer-based test.