Monday, Dec 19, 2022

JNUEE 2022: Provisional answer key released; challenges can be made till Dec 20

JNUEE 2022: Candidates can raise objections till 11:50 pm of December 20 at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question for every objection raised.

JNUEE 2022: The exam was conducted from December 7 to 10

JNUEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the provisional answer keys along with the question paper and recorded responses for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2022 for PhD admissions. Candidates can check their responses and the answer key at the official website— jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

JNUEE was conducted on December 7, 8, 9 and 10 in CBT mode at different exam centres across the country.

JNUEE 2022: How to check provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website— jnuexams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on JNUEE answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and security pin

Step 4: View the answer key

Step 5: Check your responses and calculate your tentative result

Students can raise objections to the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. It will be a non-refundable fee. Challenges can be raised till December 20 up to 11:50 pm.

Payment of fee for raising objections can be paid only through online mode, fees through any other medium will not be accepted. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The result will be prepared based on the revised final answer key. The answer key finalised by the experts will be final and no further communication on it will be entertained.

