JNUEE 2022: NTA releases city intimation slip; here’s how to download

JNUEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the city intimation slip for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam 2022 (JNUEE 2022) for PhD admissions. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can now download the city intimation slip from the official NTA website — jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

The exams will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9 and 10. It will be in Computer Based Test mode.

JNUEE 2022: How to check city intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the official website — jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link reading city intimation slip.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download and save the slip for future reference.

The admit card with details of the exam centres will be available in due course of time on the official website of NTA. Candidates are advised to book their travel tickets accordingly, if required.

The JNUEE is an all India level entrance exam for admission to JNU Ph D courses. Applicants are called for viva voce. The final merit list is made with 70 per cent weightage to CBT score and 30 per cent weightage to viva voce. There is no age limit to apply for JNUEE.