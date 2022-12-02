scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

JNUEE 2022: NTA releases city intimation slip; here’s how to download

JNUEE 2022: Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can check the city intimation slip on the official website — jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

jnuexams.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in, JNUEE, JNUEE 2022, JNUEE 2022 for PhD admissions, JNUEE 2022 PhD admissions, JNUEE 2022 city intimation slip, JNUEE 2022 admit card, JNUEE 2022 hall ticket, JNUEE 2022 city intimation slip direct link, JNUEE 2022 city intimation slip releasedJNUEE 2022: The exams will be conducted from December 7 to 10. (Express Archive)

JNUEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the city intimation slip for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam 2022 (JNUEE 2022) for PhD admissions. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can now download the city intimation slip from the official NTA website — jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Read |JNU has applied for Institute of Eminence status: V-C

The exams will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9 and 10. It will be in Computer Based Test mode.

JNUEE 2022: How to check city intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the official website — jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link reading city intimation slip.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Savarkar’s impact on Marathi literature and his work on ‘purification of ...Premium
Savarkar’s impact on Marathi literature and his work on ‘purification of ...
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download and save the slip for future reference.

Also read |Not mandatory to publish in journals before final PhD thesis: UGC

The admit card with details of the exam centres will be available in due course of time on the official website of NTA. Candidates are advised to book their travel tickets accordingly, if required.

The JNUEE is an all India level entrance exam for admission to JNU Ph D courses. Applicants are called for viva voce. The final merit list is made with 70 per cent weightage to CBT score and 30 per cent weightage to viva voce. There is no age limit to apply for JNUEE.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 03:40:33 pm
Next Story

Man gatecrashes wedding and asks groom if he can eat food. His reply wins hearts of netizens

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close