JNUEE 2022: NTA declares PhD results; here’s how to check

JNUEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today declared the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) PhD results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for JNUEE for PhD programmes can check the results at the official NTA website — jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The examination was conducted in 8 shifts from December 7 to 10, 2022. The exams were held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 39 cities across India at 43 centers. The test was objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Around 9000 students appeared for the examination.

JNUEE PhD Results 2022: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official site of JNUEE — jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on JNUEE PhD Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have cleared the JNUEE will now move ahead for the Viva Voce round. NTA had already released the provisional answer key on December 18, 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise their objections till December 20, 2022. Based on these objections, NTA and JNU have released the result for PhD admissions 2022.