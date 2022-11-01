scorecardresearch
JNUEE 2022: Application process begins for PhD admissions 

JNUEE 2022: The last date to register for the entrance examination is November 20, 5 pm while the application fee can be paid till 11:50

jnuee, jnuee phd admissions 2022Candidates can apply online at jnuexams.nta.ac.in (File image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD admissions entrance examination 2022. The application process began on October 31. Candidates can apply online at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

The last date to register for the entrance examination is November 20, 5 pm while the application fee can be paid till 11:50 pm. The correction facility will be available between November 22 to 24. 

The JNUEE 2022 for PhD admissions will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9, 10. The exam will be of three hours duration and will be conducted in two sessions. The morning sesion will be held between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The university had earlier launched the PhD applications under the junior research fellowship (JRF) category which were open till September 23. The rest of the candidates, who have not secured the JRF or cleared GATE, have to write the CBT conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

 

