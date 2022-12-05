scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

JNUEE 2022: Admit card released; check how to download hall tickets

Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can now download the hall tickets from the official NTA website — jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

JNUEE 2022, JNUEE 2022 admit card, JNUEE 2022 admit card linkJNUEE 2022: The exams will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9 and 10. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

JNUEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit cards for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam 2022 (JNUEE 2022) for PhD admissions. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can now download the hall tickets from the official NTA website — jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the exams will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9 and 10 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Candidates will have the option of logging in through application number or password, or date of birth.

JNUEE 2022: How to check admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website — jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link reading admit card

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download and save the slip for future reference.

Candidates should note that the JNUEE admit card will not be sent by post. The NTA has advised candidates to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 02:43:45 pm
