JNUEE 2021: NTA extends registration date

The National Testing Agency has extended the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) application submission date. The registration was scheduled to close today but now the candidates can apply till August 31 (upto 5 pm). The application correction window will open till September 1-3.

As per VC M Jagadesh Kumar, the entrance test will be held between September 20 and 23. He said once the results of the entrance exam are announced, the admission process will be started without delay.

The JNUEE will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be three hours long, the NTA said. Like previous years, there will be multiple-choice questions and the medium of examination would be English.