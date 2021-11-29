JNUEE 2021: First cut-off list released for admissions to UG, PG courses

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the first cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates who have applied for admission to MA, MSc, MCA, BA, integrated MSc, MTech, PG Diploma can check the cut-off list at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNU has released cut-offs separately for unreserved and reserved category candidates. Admission to all programmes offered by JNU, except for PhD programmes, is offered to students who qualify in JNUEE and meet the required cut-off marks.

Steps to check JNUEE first cut-off list 2021

Step 1: Visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘JNUEE-2021 List 1 Cut-off Scores’ link

Step 3: Select your programme and download the cut-off PDF

No viva voce examination is held for admission to any programme except for PhD. The candidates are admitted on merit, on the basis of their performance in the computer-based test (CBT) and the deprivation points added to their score in accordance with the approved admission policy.

The outstation candidates admitted to the programme of study of the university will be considered for hostel accommodation as per rules of the University subject to availability of hostel accommodation. Grant of admission in the university would not ensure automatic allotment of hostel accommodation and that the same will be offered subject to its availability.