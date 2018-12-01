JNUEE 2019: Online application process delayed, exams likely December 27-30

JNUEE 2019: The online application process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance examinations have been delayed. As per the official website, the announcement of the JNU Entrance Examinations (JNUEE) for the Academic Year 2019-20 and the e-prospectus or application process have been delayed due to change in the entrance examination process.

Advertising

The format for the JNUEE 2019-20 will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) through a computer-based test.

The examination is expected to be conducted between December 27 to 30 for a total of 720 seats for M Phil/ PhD courses, 459 for BA programmes and 1,118 seats for MA, M.Sc, M.Tech and MPH courses.

This is the first time, the university is conducting online entrance examinations keeping aside huge criticisms from the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) as well as some Deans and teachers.

Advertising

In a meeting, held on May 17, the 12-member committee, set up to look into conducting online exams, said that the offline mode was “tedious, lengthy and time consuming”.

The minutes of the meeting (MoM), signed by 11 members, read, “JNU should completely adopt the online mode of entrance examination with MCQs for all 169 examinations held for all schools and centres. All schools and centres that conduct subjective analytical examinations should change their examination pattern to an analysis of domain knowledge based on MCQs only,” as reported by the Indian Express on June 12.