JNUEE 2019: No fee hike, exam to be ‘discrimination free’

JNUEE 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration in a recent notice has negated any hike in the application fee. Earlier, there were reports of a 300 per cent hike in JNU entrance exam (JNUEE). The university administration on Friday said that these messages are being circulated by “a handful of self-styled student leaders of JNU”.

Talking to indianexpress.com, JNU students union (JNUS) vice president, Sarika said, “In an academic council meeting, the administration had cleared the proposal to introduced online examination. Images of prospectus were earlier leaked in which a considerable hike was proposed. Due to our continued protest, the administration has rolled it back.”

According to the latest notification, the application fee for JNUEE for Masters and PhD exams will be Rs 530 for one choice, Rs 800 for two choices and Rs 1000 for three choices for unreserved and EWS category while for reserved category students the same will be Rs 310, Rs 415 and Rs 500 respectively and for BPL candidates it will be Rs 110, Rs 215 and Rs 300 respectively.

For undergraduate programmes, applicants will have to pay Rs 400, Rs 575 and Rs 750 for one, two and three choices while reserved category candidates will give to pay Rs 265, Rs 325, and Rs 380, for BPL candidates the fee is Rs 65, Rs 125 and Rs 180.

Foreign nationals will have to pay Rs 25200, Rs 5400 and Rs 7200 as their application fee for one, two and three choices in JNUEE 2019.

For this year’s exam, the number of exam centres has increased from 70 to 127 centres across the country. This is the first time that the entrance exam for JNU will be conducted online. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exam.

The university in an official statement said, “the modern technology and computer-based exam will make the entrance exam objective and discrimination-free”. It added, “self-styled student leaders are bent upon spreading rumours and damage the image of the university.”

The administration added that “these acts are a clear disservice to the society.”