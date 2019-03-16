JNUEE 2019: Apply at NTA for JNU’s first online exam, here’s all you need to know

JNU admission 2019: The applications process for admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun. Candidates have to appear for either of the two entrance exams – Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) or Combined Entrance Exam for Biotechnology (CEEB) to secure a seat in JNU.

This is the first time the exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and that the exam will be conducted online. The format for the test has also changed. The applicants will have to apply at ntajnu.nic.in before April 15, 2019. The last date to make payment is April 16, 2019. The exam will be conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019.

Candidates will further be given a window make corrections, if any, to their application form April 22 to April 28, 2019.

JNU admission 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘fill application form for JNUEE/CEEB 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’ under new candidate registration

Step 5: Register using basic information

Step 6: Use registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment



JNU admission 2019: Fee

Earlier, there were reports of fee being hiked but the administration cleared in its latest notification that no change has been made in the application fee.

JNU admission 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted on a computer-based testing format. It will be a three-hour long multiple-choice question (MCQ) based exam. According to the official notification. The exam will be held from May 27 to 31, 2019. It will be conducted in two sessions, the morning session will begin at 9:30 and the afternoon session will begin from 2:30 pm.

For this year’s exam, the number of exam centres has increased from 70 to 127 centres across the country, however, the centre details are yet to be disclosed.

The JNU students Union (JNUSU) has opposed the MCQ-based exam claiming, “the time-tested method of conducting JNU entrance exam assessing the different aspects of a student’s potential for learning and research has been replaced without any academic reasoning.” The official statement added, “The NTA has been outsourced for the exam and this makes transparency and accountability beyond JNU community.”

The admin, however, claims that the new format will make the exams ‘discrimination free’.