JNU V-C says students broke into his house, police say no complaint

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Monday alleged that a “few hundred students” of the university broke into his house in the evening and “confined” his wife. The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and Delhi Police, however, denied this and said the house was gheraoed as part of a planned “Meet the V-C March” to his residence. Eleven students have been on a hunger strike for the last week protesting against online mode of examinations, differential fees for courses and delinking of MPhil and PhD.

In a tweet on Monday night, Kumar said, “Few hundred students have broken into my residence at JNU and have confined my wife inside the house. She is alone at home and terrified. Very unfortunate.” In another tweet, roughly half an hour later, he said, “This evening few hundred students forcibly broke into my JNU residence and confined my wife inside home for several hours while I was away in a meeting. Is it the way to protest? Terrorising a lonely lady at home? (sic)”.

Former JNUSU joint secretary Saurabh Sharma of the ABVP tweeted: “Hundreds of urban naxals present at residence of V-C, trying to sabotage the residence.” A senior police officer, however, said: “It was a planned march from the spot of the hunger strike to the V-C’s house… they gheraoed it but did not break in.” “We haven’t got a written complaint from JNU V-C yet,” said Madhur Verma, Delhi Police PRO.

JNUSU vice-president Sarika Chaudhary and general secretary Aejaz Ahmed Rather also denied that students had broken into the JNU V-C’s residence. “There was no breaking into his house; students simply peacefully protested and returned afterwards,” said Rather.

Chaudhary said, “We had gone to… meet him since he hasn’t done so even once since we sat on strike. By refusing to meet us, he showed his insensitivity… we did not do anything.”