Toggle Menu
JNU UG/ PG entrance test second list 2019 released, how to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/jnu-ug-pg-entrance-test-second-list-2019-released-how-to-check-admissions-jnu-ac-in-5817587/

JNU UG/ PG entrance test second list 2019 released, how to check

JNU UG/ PG entrance test result 2019: "The result of Second List for MA/MSC/MCA,BA (Hons.), MTech, MPH, PGD, COP, ADOP Courses for the academic year 2019-20 has been declared," the varsity site mentioned. The candidates can check the list through the website admissions.jnu.ac.in

JNU, jnu result, jnu entrance result, jnu.ac.in, ntajnu.nic.in, national testing agenyc, jnu ceeb result, jnuee result
JNU UG/ PG entrance test result 2019: The results are available at the website admissions.jnu.ac.in 

JNU UG/ PG entrance test result 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University has declared the result of second list for admission to various undergraduate/ postgraduate courses. “The result of Second List for MA/MSC/MCA,BA (Hons.), MTech, MPH, PGD, COP, ADOP Courses for the academic year 2019-20 has been declared,” the varsity site mentioned.

The candidates can check the list through the website admissions.jnu.ac.in.

JNU UG/ PG entrance test second list 2019 declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website admissions.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be displayed, download

The exams for admission to JNU were divided into two parts, JNUEE or JNU entrance exam and CEEB or Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB). The exams were conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019. A total of 1,16,558 registrations for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

The first list for MPhil and PhD courses has already been released. A total of 1,16,558 candidates registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 National Sports Education Board only new aspect of Sports Budget
2 New education policy to focus on research; Rs 400 crore allocated for building world-class institutes
3 DU admissions 2019: Over 2.22 lakh appearing for Delhi University Entrance Test