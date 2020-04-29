JNU to teach ‘leadership lessons from Ramayana’

JNU campus (File) JNU campus (File)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will soon hold online classes on ‘Leadership Lessons from Ramayana’. The classes will teach about how to deal with coronavirus by drawing from lessons from Ramayana. The lessons will be imparted through a webinar by the varsity’s School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies and School of Langauge, Literature, and Cultural studies faculty members. The registration for the course is on and the discussions will be held on May 2 and 3 from 4 pm to 6 pm.

While announcing about the course, the JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar took to his personal Twitter handle and wrote, “About Rama, in 1946, Mahatma Gandhi said: He is one without a second. He alone is great. There is none greater than He. He is timeless, formless, stainless. Such is my Rama. He alone is my Lord and Master’. JNU organises leadership lessons from Ramayana. All from JNU are welcome.”

On the questions being raised on the relevance of the webinar with the coronavirus, the JNU in a statement to the news agency ANI said, “Mahatma Gandhi emphasized how Lord Ram taught us to uphold truth, justice, equality & equanimity even in an adverse situation. When we’re fighting COVID we thought there are great lessons to learn from Ramayan to strengthen ourselves. I see no reason why anybody should oppose it.”

The vice-chancellor said that this lecture is part of the series of webinars being organised by the varsity to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. “JNU has a large number of faculty members who are involved in information dissemination, data mining, vaccine, and diagnosis research that have direct or indirect implications for effectively dealing with the disease and secondary issues arising from it,” the varsity said in a statement.

The university also created a Covid-19 portal which acts as a single stop source of information related to the pandemic. It features videos and messages from the ministries, videos to stay fit, boost immunity, and other information related to coronavirus.

