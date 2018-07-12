JNU to start special centre for study of Northeast India

A special advisory committee worked for a year on the proposal to set up the centre. (Archive) A special advisory committee worked for a year on the proposal to set up the centre. (Archive)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will come up with a special centre for the study of the country’s Northeast region, the varsity’s vice-chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar said on July 11. The modalities of the courses to be offered by the centre will be worked out, a professor said.

“JNU decides to establish “Special Center for the Study of North East India” with a multi-disciplinary character involving faculty members from different Schools of JNU. Various aspects of North East region of India will be studied in this Special Center (sic),” the JNU VC tweeted.

A professor said that the new centre will cut across many disciplines, giving special focus on all kinds of research related to the northeast.

“Many schools, including School of Social Sciences, School of International relations, School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, will be involved. The centre will be capitalising on the available talent in the university and increase of importance of the northeast with respect to international relations, India’s Look East policy,” the professor added.

The academic council gave approval for the setting up of the centre last month and the other details are being worked out.

“There will be special courses offered by the centre. The whole idea is to promote even MPhil and PhD degree. A committee will be formed comprising professors of different schools and then the centre will be given a shape. The courses will be decided and it will then be approved by the academic council,” the professor said.

A special advisory committee worked for a year on the proposal to set up the centre.

The JNU has a special hostel for the northeast students and this centre will promote an understanding of the region and encourage students from different parts of India to take up research on the northeast, he said.

