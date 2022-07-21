scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

JNU to resume offline classes for all courses from August 3

JNU shifted to online classes in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and although it has progressively reopened since then, the first-year students had been attending online classes since then. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 6:19:22 pm
This announcement comes a little after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a protest last month demanding the commencement of offline classes for first-year students of the School of International Studies (SIS).

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will resume in-person classes for students of all courses from the next month, according to an official notification issued on Wednesday.

“It has been decided to start classes in offline mode in the University by 3rd of August,2022. All the students are hereby required to attend the offline classes from 3rd August, 2022,” as per the official notification.

This announcement comes a little after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) staged a protest last month demanding the commencement of offline classes for first-year students of the School of International Studies (SIS). In response to this, the university issued a separate notice for the School of International Studies asking them to attend classes physically from August 3.

In March 2020, the university shifted to online classes like everyone else due to the Covid pandemic. Although it has progressively reopened since then, the first-year students were instructed to continue with online classes. 

Meanwhile, the university was also in the news recently as it is considering reintroducing deprivation points model for research students, a unique feature of the university’s admission process, Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said.

