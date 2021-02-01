JNU to reopen campus from February 8

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun phased reopening of the campus. The university will reopen from February 8 for the fourth semester of MPhil and MTech students from science school or special centre and the final semester of MBA. Day-scholars, as well as hostlers, will be allowed to be on campus and preference will be given to students who require access to laboratory and need to submit their thesis or dissertation before June 2021.

Shops including those providing tea, snacks, refreshments will be allowed to reopen with immediate effect, the varsity said in an official notice, however, meal providing dhabas, canteen including Puran Chand, Mohd Farquan meat shop among others are not allowed to reopen till further notice.

E-autorickshaw service on campus, entry of NCC girl cadets will also be allowed.

Meanwhile, Delhi University has also allowed students and staff to re-enter the campus from February 1. The reopening of university campuses across India are in line with the ministry guidelines where no student will be forced to attend online classes and parental consent will be necessary. Further COVID-19 norms will continue to be followed.

Last month, JNU had released COVID guidelines wherein it stated that social gathering should be avoided in the academic blocks and other parts of the university. It had also asked staff to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu app.