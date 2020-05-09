JNU to reopen by June-end, releases revised academic calendar

JNU campus (File Photo) JNU campus (File Photo)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a revised academic calendar for the monsoon semester. As per the revised calendar issued by JNU, which has conducted the trimester exams amid the lockdown, students will be allowed to return to campus only by June-end. The Delhi-based campus is likely to reopen between June 25 to June 30, which is when the winter semester classes are set to resume.

Currently, the university is holding online classes as well as teacher training programmes in the online teaching-learning space. A series of lectures, which are open to all, are also being run on the subject of coronavirus. A lecture on Ramayana and another on Bhagvad Gita conducted by JNU had garnered attention earlier.

The winter semester, as per the schedule, will be held till July 31. This includes semester exams and results as well. The provisional registration for the monsoon semester (for enrolled students) will begin from July 25. The classes will begin from August 1 onwards for the enrolled students. This is in line with the calendar earlier released by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Following another UGC instruction, the varsity has provided a window to students for submitting their thesis and dissertations. For MPhil, MTech and PhD students, the theses registration deadline has been extended till December 31.

As per the calendar, the classes are to begin from September 1 and the admission process from August 1, however, the varsity has not shared any details regarding this so far. For the entrance exam for JNU (JNUEE), the National Testing Agency (NTA) – the exam conducting body – has kept the application link open.

