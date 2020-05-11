JNU to offer BSc-MSc Integrated courses in Ayurveda Biology

JNU campus JNU campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is all set to introduce a five-year BSc-MSc integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology. Applications are open for the course, which will be available from the coming academic year. The entry will be on the basis of the JNU entrance examination (JNUEE) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), for which the application process is underway and will conclude on May 15, 2020.

JNU vice-chancellor Jagdesh Kumar commented through his Twitter handle, “More people in Europe are interested in Ayurveda, the traditional healing art of India. The first university degree in Germany (MSc in Ayurvedic Medicine in cooperation with Middlesex Univ., London) sets a milestone for the professionalization of Ayurveda.”

In another tweet, the vice-chancellor quoted National Ayurvedic Medical Association, USA as saying, “With its roots dating back over five thousand years to India, Ayurveda is distinct in that it focuses on harmonizing the unique constitution of an individual with the natural rhythms of our world.”

The varsity has also shared UGC helpline number and email id to address the queries related to the coronavirus pandemic. This is in line with the instructions issued by the UGC, which asked all educational institutes to set up a COVID-19 task force to handle queries, grievances related to students, teachers, and institutes that arose due to the pandemic.

