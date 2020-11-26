JNU to hold ‘Swami Vivekananda Memorial Lecture’ annually

Prime Minister Narendra unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU (File)

Following a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on its campus, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has come up with another way to pay tribute to the Indian thinker.

In an Executive Council (EC) meeting held Wednesday, the university decided to hold a ‘Swami Vivekananda Memorial Lecture’ every year on January 12 — his birth anniversary.

“Further, the Executive Council also decided that a week-long programme, ‘Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival’, would be organised annually, wherein various events such as sports, cultural events, technical festivals, exhibitions, academic events including lecture series, seminar, conference, debate/discussions etc. will be conducted for students and prizes are distributed to the winners,” Rector Rana Pratap Singh said in a statement.

The EC also passed a resolution to “constitute a committee to develop academic/research programs on Swami Vivekananda”.

“This would immortalise the messages, thoughts and visions of this great son of India and spread the teachings of Swami ji among the JNU community especially among students of the University,” said Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

The statue of Vivekananda situated in the administrative block was recently unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video-conferencing.

