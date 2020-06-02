JNU to hold online Sanskrit summer school

Registrations open for summer school (Source: JNU website) Registrations open for summer school (Source: JNU website)

The School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will hold an online ‘Sanskrit Summer School’. The registration of the school is open and seats will be allotted on a first-come-first-served basis. The summer school will be held from June 5 to June 30 and will be available to anyone interested, for free of cost. Several courses will be taught during the summer school and each course will have two classes per week.

The intake capacity of each course is 40 students, as per the official notice by the varsity. Those who are selected will get a confirmation via email. After completion of classes, an exam will be held and candidates will get an e-certificate. However, the courses are for those who have basic knowledge in the Sanskrit text, says the varsity.

The School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, JNU had also held an online national workshop on ‘Digitization and Development of e-Resources for Sanskrit’ earlier. More than 2500 candidates registered for the workshop, of which 1000 participated through Zoom and rest through YouTube. It was held from May 27 to June 2.

JNU had earlier conducted seminars on Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita – both Hindu scriptures – to manage the coronavirus crisis. JNU had also faced backlash on these lectures, however, replying to ANI, JNU V-C had said, “Mahatma Gandhi emphasised how Lord Ram taught us to uphold truth, justice, equality and equanimity even in an adverse situation. When we’re fighting COVID we thought there are great lessons to learn from Ramayana to strengthen ourselves. I see no reason why anybody should oppose it.”

While the university is currently closed for students, it has opened up for administrative work. The reopening is being carried out amid strict guidelines. Physical files will not be allowed. All files will be moved through electronic mode and only Central Dak Unit will handle physical documents. Masks, thermal testing kits on gates and strict social distancing norms will be a must. The varsity also made downloading Aarogya Setu app a must for those who attend office.

