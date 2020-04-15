JNU to hold digital workshops to train faculty in online teaching

The online workshop will be two-day long (Representational image) The online workshop will be two-day long (Representational image)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will organise a workshop on ‘Empowering Teaching through online mode’ for JNU faculty. The JNU vice-chancellor in a tweet from his personal handle said, “Using digital platforms to reach out to students during these challenging times is very important to keep the teaching-learning process going.” He added that this workshop will make JNU faculty “familiar with digital platforms.”

The workshop will be held on April 18 and 19. A total of 50 participants will be allowed to join the workshop on the first-come, first-served basis. The link to join the workshop will be sent to registered participants via email an hour before the meeting on both days, as per the official circular.

In video| Mumbai: Migrant workers gather, want to return home

The workshop will include topics such as making choices about suitable platforms. It will also explore several online platforms and tools including Google classroom and Zoom platforms, Moodle, Teamviewer and LabView. It will also talk about the development and presentation of e-content including MOOCs, SWAYAM etc.

Meanwhile, the varsity is also exploring the option of conducting exams online. A report submitted to the vice-chancellor stated that students who would not be able to give examinations for lack of internet connectivity should be allowed to submit their assignments with a grace period. Proposal to cancel summer breaks is also considered. The final decision on the report will be announced on April 16. The shift towards digital is because of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd